Rains in parts of Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 14:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The many areas in the national capital witnessed rains on Saturday afternoon bringing respite for denizens from the oppressive humidity and heat.

The weather office also predicted the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of Delhi-NCR.

"Moderate to heavy spell of rain very likely to continue over many parts of Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the IMD's Regional Weather Forecast Centre for New Delhi tweeted. Delhi-NCR areas that witnessed rains include Kailash Colony, Sarita Vihar, Burari, Noida, Shahdara, Nevada, Govind Puri, and around India Gate among others.

People took to Twitter and posted pictures of rain in the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the morning has also predicted cloudy skies and rains in the city.

"A generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rains is expected in the national capital in the next few days," the IMD said on Saturday morning.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to be 38 degrees Celsius, with a generally cloudy sky and light rains during the day, it said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 72 percent, the IMD bulletin said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (85) category at around 1.05 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

