Light rain in parts of Delhi brings respite from sultry weather

Some parts of Delhi received light rainfall on Tuesday, bringing a little respite to residents from sultry weather.

However, the maximum temperature settled at 37.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

While East of Kailash and other areas in south Delhi received showers, some areas in Lodhi Road reported traces of rainfall.

According to data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung Observatory, whose reading is considered official for the city, reported 'nil' waterfall, whereas other weather stations recorded 0.5 rainfall at SPS Mayur Vihar, 2.5 mm at Jafarpur and 1 at Narela. Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police cautioned commuters about traffic snarl due to waterlogging. ''Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Mahipalpur towards Gurugram under NH-48 flyover due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch,'' it said in a tweet.

The mercury on Monday morning rose by a few notches as the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a relative humidity of 79 per cent at 8:30 am, and it increased to 83 per cent at 5:30 pm.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' category around 9.30 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

