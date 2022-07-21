Left Menu

61 lakh 'pucca' houses made under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Puri to LS

The minister said out of the total 1.22 crore sanctioned houses, around 41 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the last two years.Puri said states and UTs have been advised to expedite the construction of sanctioned houses so that all houses are completed within the stipulated timeline as per detailed project reports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 14:21 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Image Credit: ANI
A total of 61 lakh all-weather 'pucca' houses, out of 1.22 crore houses, have been constructed or delivered to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban's (PMAY-U) 'Housing for All' mission, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Under PMAY-U, central assistance has been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) since June 25, 2015, for giving all-weather pucca houses to eligible urban beneficiaries, including homeless people. Puri, said in Lok Sabha, that based on the project proposals submitted by states/UTs, a total of 1.22 crore houses have been sanctioned during the mission period, that is, till 31 March 2022, and completion of the projects generally takes 12-36 months in different verticals of the scheme.

He said during Question Hour that against the sanctioned houses, 1.01 crore have been grounded for construction, of which 61.15 lakh are completed or delivered to the beneficiaries. The minister said out of the total 1.22 crore sanctioned houses, around 41 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the last two years.

Puri said states and UTs have been advised to expedite the construction of sanctioned houses so that all houses are completed within the stipulated timeline as per detailed project reports.

