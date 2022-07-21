Left Menu

Orange alert of very heavy rain in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-07-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 16:15 IST
Orange alert of very heavy rain in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha is staring at another spell of intense rain as the Met Office on Thursday warned of very heavy showers over the next three days.

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in Boudh, Bolangir, Bargarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi districts on Friday.

It predicted a downpour on Saturday in some areas of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Angul, and Subarnapur.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur in Sambalpur Deogarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh on Sunday, according to a bulletin.

Rainfall between 115.6-204.5 mm in a day is categorized as 'very heavy'.

It may trigger landslides or mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas, temporary waterlogging of low-lying areas, and some damage to roads and vulnerable houses, according to the weather office.

A yellow warning of heavy rain has also been issued for some places in Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Nuapada, and Cuttack districts on Friday.

Downpour over the next three days is expected in some parts of Malkangiri, Kendrapara Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022