This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed for the first time details of the Southern Ring planetary nebula that were previously hidden from astronomers.

Watch this incredible video zooming through space to reveal new details in this planetary nebula that lies approximately 2,500 light-years away. This video was shared by the Canadian Space Agency on Twitter.

WOW! 🤩 This video zooms through space to reveal @nasawebb's image of the Southern Ring Nebula, 2000 light-years from Earth. Canada's Fine Guidance Sensor allowed the telescope to point at and focus on its target.Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and the Webb ERO Production Team pic.twitter.com/my5vbAjD80 — Canadian Space Agency (@csa_asc) July 21, 2022

The latest image of this planetary nebula was captured by two cameras aboard Webb - the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). In addition to revealing the cloak of dust around the second star, Webb's powerful infrared eyes bring a second dying star into full view for the first time.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest, most powerful telescope ever launched into space. The premium space observatory will solve mysteries in our solar system, look beyond distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it.