Delhi L-G lays foundation stone of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav park

To mark the 75th year of India's Independence, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav park here that will have 10 thematic installations made out of scrap.

The park is being being built by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi at a cost Rs 16.5 crore and will be spread over 4.5 acres at Shaheedi Park, ITO, officials said.

The L-G gave instructions to create a water channel flowing up to a central fountain in the park, establish an interpretation centre at the entrance and ensure ample parking space for visitors.

He also instructed that the park should be completed by December 2022 for dedication to the people of Delhi on Republic Day next year.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a government's initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Indian independence.

The park will be located besides Firoz Shah Kotla, a historic site on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, the capital's city own 'Fleet Street', the MCD said in a statement.

The park will come up as an iconic recreational space narrating the glorious past of India through reliefs, figures and sculptures symbolising notable time spans in India's history, as also various culture and heroes, the civic body said.

The time period showcased will span right from ancient to the modern. It is a glowing tribute to heroes of our freedom struggle as well as to those who made India a land of eminence in the comity of nations. This park will be another remarkable testimonial to 'waste-to-art' and is being built with scrap, like old vehicles, electricity poles, pipes and angle irons, officials said. ''Ten sets of replicas will be installed in the park. The replicas will be themed on golden period of 'Bharat', fight against foreign invaders, great Maratha Empire, indomitable Sikh Empire, freedom struggle of 1857, 'jan andolan', cultural and social awareness, freedom struggle, Swadeshi movement and Satayagraha, and India's Independence, the Constitution and integration of princely states, '' the statement said.

Apart from the these, the park shall also have three galleries based on various themes of India's glorious culture and heritage, valour and scientific attainments, it said.

The park's area is well connected with various modes of transport like Delhi Metro and DTC buses and will become another prominent tourist destination in the city. It will also have a souvenir shop and a food court and ample parking for vehicles, officials said. One 140 KW solar power panel will also be established in the park for energy needs. Various types of tree and shrubs will be planted in the park to add to its beauty, they said. Saxena was also apprised about the layout of the park. Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, MCD's Special Officer Ashwani Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

