Western Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts -weather agency

A volcano on Japan's western major island of Kyushu, called Sakurajima, erupted at about 8:05 p.m. (1105 GMT) on Sunday, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

No details were immediately available from JMA.

