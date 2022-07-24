Western Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts -weather agency
A volcano on Japan's western major island of Kyushu, called Sakurajima, erupted at about 8:05 p.m. (1105 GMT) on Sunday, the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.
No details were immediately available from JMA.
