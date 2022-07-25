Punjab: Report stresses on digital technology to check illegal sand mining

The digital technology, including remote sensing data, should be extensively used to determine the extent of legal and illegal sand mining in the state, according to a report of the Punjab Directorate of Environment and Climate Change. The directorate has submitted an annual and status report on the enforcement and monitoring mechanism to control and regulate sand mining to the Centre. The report said drone monitoring, transport permission, GPS tracking system with barcode scanners and one entry and exit point for trucks and vehicles from the mining sites will be promoted in the state. The directorate has prepared the report on the basis of progress submitted by the Punjab Pollution Control Board and the Mining Department. Illegal sand mining has been one of the key issues in the 2022 state Assembly polls. According to the status report on the implementation of enforcement and monitoring guidelines for sand mining as on June 30, 2022, district-level task forces have been set up for effective control of illegal mining under the chairmanship of district magistrate. CCTV cameras have been installed at weighbridges at all mines and integrated with the control centre at the headquarters, it said. CCTV cameras capable of recording at 360-degree visibility for monitoring have been installed at the mining sites, it further said. On the demarcation of boundaries for regulating grant of sand mining lease, the report said it has been done by the mining contractors. The report said an action plan for assessment, recovery of compensation for illegal sand mining and utilisation of recovered compensation for restoration of the environment has been approved by the Department of Science, Environment and Technology. The state has recommended digital technology, including remote sensing data, be extensively used to determine legal and illegal sand mining in and around the operational sand mining sites in the state for which financial as well as technical help may be provided, according to the report. The district-level task force should hold regular meetings, it said. Emphasis is being laid on the interaction between the departments of mining, environment, PPCB and district magistrates for effective monitoring of all sand mining sites for which it has been suggested that a special cell under the supervision of the mining department shall be created. An appropriate mobile application for receiving and redressing the grievances against the sand mining has been developed which will be monitored by this special cell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)