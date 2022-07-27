Left Menu

NASA spacecraft captures striking view of vortices near Jupiter's north pole

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-07-2022 10:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 10:31 IST
NASA spacecraft captures striking view of vortices near Jupiter's north pole
Image data: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS / Image processing by Brian Swift

On July 5, 2022, as NASA's Juno mission completed its 43rd close flyby of Jupiter, its JunoCam imager onboard the spacecraft captured this striking view of vortices, hurricane-like spiral wind patterns, near the planet's north pole.

Brian Swift, a NASA citizen scientist, created this enhanced color and contrast view of vortices using raw JunoCam image data. When the raw image was taken, the Juno spacecraft was about 15,600 miles (25,100 kilometers) above Jupiter's cloud tops, at a latitude of about 84 degrees.

According to NASA, these powerful storms can be over 30 miles (50 kilometers) in height and hundreds of miles across. Jupiter's vortices have different shapes, sizes, and colors and the difference in appearance is caused by the physical properties within the clouds of the vortices.

NASA's citizen science project, Jovian Vortex Hunter, seeks help from the public to find interesting features in the Jovian atmosphere. By analysing stunning images from the agency's Juno spacecraft, you can help astrophysicists catalogue hurricane-like vortices and other atmospheric phenomena.

NASA's Juno spacecraft is the first explorer to peer below Jupiter's dense clouds to answer questions about the gas giant itself and the origins of our solar system. Using its suite of science instruments, the solar-powered spacecraft captures and sends images from the largest planet in our solar system back to researchers on Earth.

Juno arrived at Jupiter on July 4, 2016, and its prime mission concluded in July 2021. Now in an extended mission, Juno will continue its investigation of the full Jovian system - Jupiter and its rings and moons - through September 2025.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022