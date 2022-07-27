Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-07-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 15:22 IST
Over 20 passengers injured, 2 trapped as bus falls into gorge in Shimla
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Over 20 passengers were injured and two others trapped after a bus fell into a gorge here on Wednesday, the state disaster management department said.

The accident took place in the Hira Nagar area around 2.15 pm, according to the Shimla District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC).

The bus was carrying nearly 25 passengers when it fell into the gorge. Around 20-23 passengers were injured, while two are trapped under the bus, the state disaster management department said.

A police team has reached the spot and efforts are being made to pull out the two trapped passengers, it said.

The injured have been taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital for treatment, it added.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

