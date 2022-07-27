Left Menu

Trains cancelled, schools closed in Jodhpur following heavy downpour

Normal life took a hit in Jodhpur and nearby areas on Wednesday following heavy rainfall in the region which led to widespread waterlogging.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-07-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 16:26 IST
Trains cancelled, schools closed in Jodhpur following heavy downpour
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Normal life took a hit in Jodhpur and nearby areas on Wednesday following heavy rainfall in the region which led to widespread waterlogging. A number of trains were cancelled and schools closed in the district.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at some places in western Rajasthan and heavy showers at some places in the eastern part of the state.

In Jodhpur, schools were closed and trains cancelled due to the waterlogging situation. Inundated railway tracks forced the North Western Railway (NWR) to cancel 12 trains, partially cancel four and divert five.

The NWR cancelled the Bilara-Jodhpur, Jodhpur-Barmer, Jodhpur-Bhopal, Bhopal-Jodhpur, Jodhpur-Bhildi, Bhildi-Jodhpur, Bhagat ki Kothi-Tiruchirapalli, Tiruchirapalli- Bhagat ki Kothi, Jodhpur-Jaisalmer, Jaisalmer-Jodhpur, Jodhpur-Hisar and the Hisar-Bikaner trains.

The highest quantity of rainfall recorded during this period was in Jalore at 22.4 cm.

Merta city in Nagaur recorded 19 cm downpour, Bhinmal (Jalore) 12 cm, Osian (Jodhpur) 10 cm, and Bilada (Jodhpur) 9 cm, while many other areas recorded below-9 cm rains, according to the meteorological department here.

The department has issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rainfall warning at isolated places in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Pali on Wednesday. There is no alert for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022