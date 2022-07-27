Trains cancelled, schools closed in Jodhpur following heavy downpour

Normal life took a hit in Jodhpur and nearby areas on Wednesday following heavy rainfall in the region which led to widespread waterlogging. A number of trains were cancelled and schools closed in the district.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at some places in western Rajasthan and heavy showers at some places in the eastern part of the state.

In Jodhpur, schools were closed and trains cancelled due to the waterlogging situation. Inundated railway tracks forced the North Western Railway (NWR) to cancel 12 trains, partially cancel four and divert five.

The NWR cancelled the Bilara-Jodhpur, Jodhpur-Barmer, Jodhpur-Bhopal, Bhopal-Jodhpur, Jodhpur-Bhildi, Bhildi-Jodhpur, Bhagat ki Kothi-Tiruchirapalli, Tiruchirapalli- Bhagat ki Kothi, Jodhpur-Jaisalmer, Jaisalmer-Jodhpur, Jodhpur-Hisar and the Hisar-Bikaner trains.

The highest quantity of rainfall recorded during this period was in Jalore at 22.4 cm.

Merta city in Nagaur recorded 19 cm downpour, Bhinmal (Jalore) 12 cm, Osian (Jodhpur) 10 cm, and Bilada (Jodhpur) 9 cm, while many other areas recorded below-9 cm rains, according to the meteorological department here.

The department has issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rainfall warning at isolated places in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Pali on Wednesday. There is no alert for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

