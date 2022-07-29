Rajasthan: Four die in rain-related incidents, army called in Jodhpur

Four persons were killed in two separate rain-related incidents in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Bundi districts in the past 24 hours while the army was called in Jodhpur to assist civic authorities in conducting relief works.

A couple and their minor son were killed in a house collapse incident in Bikaner while a station master was washed away with his car in a flooded river in Bundi on Wednesday night, police said.

Jodhpur is the worst affected district due to heavy rainfall and many areas are inundated following which the district administration sought assistance of the army to restore normalcy.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is Jodhpur MP, and Rajasthan minister of state Subhash Gargh, minister in-charge of Jodhpur, also visited the district and took stock of the situation. A Met report said that the state has so far received 66 per cent more than the average rainfall.

North Western Railway has cancelled four trains scheduled on Friday and one train on Saturday due to erosion of soil beneath tracks following the rainfall.

However, the Met department has predicted relief from heavy rainfall. The rainfall activities will reduce from July 29 to August 2.

In a rain-related incident in Bikaner, a thatched house collapsed leaving three members of a family dead, police said.

The house collapsed on Wednesday night, killing Mahaveer Kumar (40), his wife Savitri (35) and their 12-year-old son.

A station master posted in Bundi, Manish Meghwal (42), swept away with his car when he was driving across a flooded bridge over the swollen river late on Wednesday night. The body was recovered around 5-6 kilometers away on Thursday while the car is yet to be traced, police said.

With heavy rains this week and resultant overflow of the water drainage system, a number of areas in Jodhpur are inundated.

Jodhpur district administration called the army on Wednesday evening to provide assistance to civilians who have been living without basic amenities for three days.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said that the flood relief column was involved in restoring normalcy in inundated areas by pumping out stagnant water.

"Despite heavy rain, the army column quickly assessed the situation, identified low lying areas and channelised clogged water mitigating a developing unprecedented situation," he said. He said that the flood relief column continued working relentlessly throughout the intervening night of July 27-28.

"The effort became more challenging as the efficiency was restricted due to heavy downpour and thunderstorms. The situation has been brought under control by prompt and coordinated efforts of the Indian Army with civil authorities," he said.

Union minister Shekhawat visited several areas in Jodhpur and took stock of the situation. On the other hand, Rajasthan minister of state Subhash Garg also reached Jodhpur in the evening and held a review meeting with officials. He reviewed the situation and gave necessary direction to them.

A Met department official said in Jaipur that from July 29 to August 2, less rain activities are likely over most parts of the state.

"During this time, except the northern parts of the state, there will be rains at isolated places. Another spell is likely to start in the state from August 3-4," the official said.

In a period of 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, highest rainfall was in Lohawat (Jodhpur) where 135 mm of raifall was recorded.

"73.1mm has been recorded in Jodhpur city. Bhopalgarh and Phalodi also recorded 66 mm of rain during this period. Apart from this, moderate rain has been recorded in other areas of Jodhpur division," the official said.

Phulera in Jaipur recorded 9 mm, Ramgarh (Alwar) 8 mm, Sanganer (Jaipur) 6 and several other areas recorded below 6 mm rains.

On Thursday, Dholpur recorded 41 mm, Sriganganagar 33.2 mm, Alwar 21.5 mm and a few other places received below 21 mm rains, the Met department said.

