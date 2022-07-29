5 hurt as bus hits two-wheelers in Delhi's Jahangirpuri: Police

Five people were injured after a private bus allegedly hit a few two-wheelers in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Friday, police said. Mohit (24) and Rajesh (37), both residents of Maujpur, Chetan (23), a resident of Noida Sector-5, Noordeen (55), a resident of Ghaziabad, and Kirpal (70), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, were injured in the incident, they said.

Information was received at around 6 pm that a private bus had hit six-seven two-wheelers, police said.

Police reached the spot and found out that two-wheeler riders were standing near a loop under the Mukundpur flyover to take shelter from rain when the bus, which was being driven rashly and negligently, hit them, a senior officer said.

The five injured people were taken to a hospital. Two of them had sustained simple injuries and three -- Rajesh, Noordeen and Kirpal -- were referred to a higher centre for treatment as they sustained fractures, the officer said.

A case has been registered at the Jahangirpuri police station. The bus driver fled the spot and police are trying to nab him.

