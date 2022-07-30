Mass movement needed for acceptance of SUP ban, says Union minister

There is need for a mass movement against single-use plastic (SUP) so that people accept the Central ban that has come into force from July 1, Union Minister Kaushal Kishor said here on Saturday.

The Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs said, ''The government has banned single-use plastic, but the public has to accept this ban. So, there is a need for a mass movement against this type of plastic, only then we will be able to stop its use.'' He was replying to queries on lack of cheap and sustainable alternatives to SUP.

Cloth and paper bags should be promoted as alternatives, said Kishor, who was here to take part in the government-organised 'Swanidhi Mahotsav' to honour street vendors and their families who have taken loans under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana.

''Under this scheme, about 41 lakh street vendors have applied for loans across the country. Of these, loans have been provided to more than 25 lakh applicants,'' he said.

Kishor said the Union government wants to set up units across the country on the lines of Indore's 'Gobardhan' bio-CNG plant, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February.

Such plants will reduce pollution and consumption of petrol and diesel, while cattle-rearers will get additional income from purchase of cow dung by such units.

