Maha: Four women killed in lightning strike amid rains in Chandrapur
Four women died after being struck by lightning amid heavy rains at a village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, an official said.
The incident took place in Wahegaon village of Warora tehsil around 4 pm, sub-divisional officer Subhash Shinde said. The victims were working on a field when it started raining heavily and they took shelter under a tree, he said.
Hiravati Zade (40), Parvata Ramesh Zade (65), Madhumati Zade (20) and Reena Gajabhe (20) were struck by lightning and died on the spot, the official said. Personnel from Warora police station and local officials reached the spot for inspection, he said, adding that the families of the deceased women will be given immediate financial relief.
