Science News Roundup: Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Chinese rocket falls to Earth, NASA says Beijing did not share information
A Chinese rocket fell back to Earth on Saturday over the Indian Ocean but NASA said Beijing had not shared the "specific trajectory information" needed to know where possible debris might fall. U.S. Space Command said the Long March 5B https://twitter.com/US_SpaceCom/status/1553436525404323842?s=20&t=mf5h5254uF1lLyPbFO0acg rocket re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approximately 12:45 p.m. EDT Saturday (1645 GMT), but referred questions about "reentry's technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal impact location" to China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lookout circular issued against 3 Chinese nationals for operating illegal loan app
From the Field: Afghan earthquake survivors look to rebuild their lives
EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese c.bank support boosts EM stocks; FX gain as dollar rally fades
Yellen says U.S. wants to end dependence on China for rare earths
U.S. wants to end dependence on China rare earths -Yellen