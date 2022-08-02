Left Menu

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 02-08-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 10:48 IST
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAPersevere)

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has successfully collected the 11th rock sample in the Red Planet's Jezero Crater, the mission team tweeted on Monday. The rover landed at Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021, and has collected nearly a dozen scientifically compelling rock core samples and one atmospheric sample.

These samples of rock and soil collected from the Martian surface will be returned to Earth for deep analysis as part of the Mars Sample Return Program - a strategic partnership between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), which would involve multiple spacecraft and helicopters.

The Perseverance rover will be the primary means of transporting samples to NASA's Sample Retrieval Lander, which will carry the Mars Ascent Vehicle and ESA's Sample Transfer Arm. The Sample Retrieval Lander will include two sample recovery helicopters, based on the design of the agency's Ingenuity Mars helicopter.

ESA's Earth Return Orbiter and NASA-provided Sample Retrieval Lander are planned to launch in fall 2027 and summer 2028, respectively, and the Mars samples are expected to arrive on Earth in 2033.

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022