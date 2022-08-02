Left Menu

Road Blocked after landslide near Koti Bridge in HP's Chamba

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A major landslide occurred near Koti bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday evening, the state disaster management department said.

Bhaleyi-Koti road was blocked after the incident that took place near Koti bridge in Salooni subdivision Tuesday at around 7 pm, the department said.

No one was hurt in the landslide, it said.

A video of the landslide did rounds on social media which showed people running to save themselves from debris falling from the mountain.

Some people were also heard blowing whistles to alert others about the landslide.

Chamba District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) has informed authorities, including the PWD department, about the landslide.

Restoration work is under process, the department said.

