Rituals at Puri's Jagannath temple disrupted after plaster piece falls off roof

Daily rituals at the historic Shree Jagannath Temple at Puri were briefly disrupted on Wednesday morning, after a piece of plaster fell off the 12th century shrine's roof, an official said.

The lime plaster weighing around 1.5 kg detached from the roof in the sanctum sanctorum, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) official said.

"We have informed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). There was no damage to any person or the idols of deities inside the temple," he said.

An ASI official, who visited the shrine, said the lime plaster fell off the roof due to ''moisture at the spot''.

