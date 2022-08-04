Tamil Nadu: six more wetlands get Ramsar recognition

The Ramsar recognition tally of wetlands in the state of Tamil Nadu reached 10 after six more wetlands were added, informed the officials on Wednesday. Confirming the news, Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated the state's forest department on the achievement.

"Extremely happy that 6 more wetlands in TN (Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary, Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve, Vembannur Wetland Complex, Vellode Bird Sanctuary, Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary & Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary) have got the Ramsar site recognition today," tweeted the chief minister. He further added,"This takes the Ramsar recognition tally of Tamil Nadu to 10. This International recognition is a matter of great pride and goes hand in hand with Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission. I congratulate TN Forest Department on this sterling achievement".

As per the official website of Ramsar, the Convention on Wetlands is an intergovernmental treaty that provides the framework for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources. The Convention was adopted in the Iranian city of Ramsar in 1971 and came into force in 1975. India is also one of the signatories of the convention. Since the beginning, almost 90 per cent of UN member states, from all the world's geographic regions, have acceded to become "Contracting Parties". (ANI)

