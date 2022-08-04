Left Menu

NASA’s asteroid hunter 'Lucy' moving toward next big mission milestone

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-08-2022 09:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 09:11 IST
NASA’s asteroid hunter 'Lucy' moving toward next big mission milestone
Image Credit: NASA

NASA's asteroid-bound Lucy spacecraft is now ready and able to complete the next big mission milestone - an Earth-gravity assist in October 2022, the agency announced on Wednesday.

Following a successful launch in October 2021, one of Lucy's solar arrays powering the spacecraft's systems failed to latch after deployment. Staying focused during many long days and nights, the mission team worked through options to troubleshoot the problem.

After months of simulations and testing, NASA decided to move forward with a multi-step attempt to fully redeploy the solar array. The mission team estimates that the solar array is between 353 degrees and 357 degrees open (out of 360 total degrees for a fully deployed array) and the spacecraft is now stable enough to operate as needed for mission operations.

Named for the fossilized skeleton of one of our earliest known hominin ancestors, Lucy is NASA's first-ever Trojan asteroids mission aimed at observing one main belt asteroid and seven Trojan asteroids that share an orbit around the Sun with Jupiter. It will be the first single spacecraft mission in history to explore so many different asteroids.

NASA says studying Trojan asteroids - remnants of the material that formed giant planets - can reveal previously unknown information about their formation and our solar system's evolution in the same way the fossilized skeleton of Lucy revolutionized our understanding of human evolution.

The mission launched on October 16, 2021, on a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The asteroid-hunting spacecraft successfully carried out a trajectory correction manoeuvre on June 21 and is scheduled to arrive at its first asteroid target in 2025.

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022