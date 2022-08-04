Left Menu

Police Integrated Command and Control Centre inaugurated in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 16:56 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) here.

The structure spread over 6.42 lakh sq ft with five towers houses the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, besides the Technology Fusion Centre meant for several key policing functions.

Seeking to modernize the police infrastructure and be future-ready, CM Chandrasekhar Rao envisioned a 20-storey multi-tower building, which caters to the safety needs of the public in the state. The construction of the Integrated Command and Control Centre by the state government is a ''foundation prologue'' to the modern technological revolution in the police department and a first of its kind in the country, official sources said.

The ICCC is envisaged to aggregate information across multiple applications, CCTVs and traffic, and weather sensors deployed across the state, and then provide actionable information with appropriate visualization for decision makers.

The Centre also embraces the state emergency operations centre (dial 100) which handles all SOS calls pertaining to police, fire, medical and other emergency services, they said.

With designated representatives of various government departments, a multi-agency operation and disaster management centre has also been set up which works in tandem with the ICCC, state emergency operations centre fostering a collaborative approach to respond to any calamity swiftly.

The Centre is also equipped with a helipad for emergency operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

