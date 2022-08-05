Left Menu

Cong stages protests against Centre, BJP govt in Gujarat over price rise, unemployment

Such protests are necessary to raise the issues concerning common citizens.

Updated: 05-08-2022 19:44 IST
The Opposition Congress hit the streets on Friday as it staged demonstrations in different parts of Gujarat against the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state over a host of issues like price rise, unemployment and hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items.

Since the party did not have any permission to hold protests at public places and roads, nearly 100 Congress workers were briefly detained across the state, police said.

The Congress central leadership had called for mass protests across the country against the BJP over key issues of public interest on Friday.

In Vadodara, around 20 Congress workers, led by city unit president Rutvij Joshi and Leader of Opposition in the BJP-ruled civic body, Ami Ravat, were detained for staging a protest in the Mandvi area.

Protests were also organised in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhuj, Dwarka, Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Gandhinagar and Mehsana, said the party in a release.

''Our party workers, holding banners, raised slogans against the BJP government, both at the Centre and in Gujarat, for failing to curb rising prices of essential items. Such protests are necessary to raise the issues concerning common citizens. Many of our workers were detained during the protests,'' said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

