Post Covid lull, Ramlila to be back in full swing with 3-storey stage, Ayodhya Mandir replica

A three-storey stage with a 70-feet replica of Ram Mandir atop, Bollywood stunt men, cranes to lift artistes mid-air and three-dimensional effects are among the many elements being utilised to make this year's Ramlila more captivating and grandiose.

The 10-day event will be organised at the Red Fort ground here by Lav Kush Ramila Committee from September 26 to October 6. This will be the first time after COVID-19 outbreak that Ramlila will be taking place on such a large scale, according to the organisers.

Preparations for the event have begun. Artistes and artisans from Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mathura and Vrindavan are working in sync to give viewers the experience of an unprecedented yet historical recital of Ramayana, they said.

Ramlila, meaning ''Rama's play'', is a performance of the Ramayana in a series of scenes that include songs, narration, recital and dialogues.

Over the years, the event has become the identity of the national capital with people from far-flung areas flocking the city around Navaratri to relish the winning of good over evil.

The organisers wish to make the 2022 Ramlila a grand event as the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence and the construction of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

This year's Ramlila will be different at many levels. To begin with, a bigger and more visually appealing stage will be set. The seating arrangement is planned in a way to accommodate 40,000 people, 15,000 more than usual.

''Lav Kush Ramlila Committee will make a 180X60 feet three-storey stage at the Red Fort ground. A big Ram Mandir will be constructed atop the stage. This will be the biggest stage ever used for Ramlila. Until now, it used to be 120X48 feet.

''There will be scenery of the Kailash Mountain on one side spreading 30 feet, and the other will have a forest scene. The height of the temple replica would be 70 feet,'' president of Lav Kush Ramlila Committee Arjun Kumar told PTI.

The stage will be decorated with LED lights and have five doors to ensure a hassle-free entry and exit of artistes. Parts of the stage are being prepared in different states and will be assembled in the capital.

''3D effects will be used to give a better experience. Say, there is a scene of the jungle, you will be able to hear birds chirping and feel as if you are in a jungle,'' Kumar added.

Two massive cranes will be used to lift artistes mid-air during the acts and experts have been training the artistes in mastering stunts, he said.

The artisans involved in different areas of preparation hail from various cities. Certains parts of the stage are being prepared in Kolkata, performing artists, stunt men and makeup artists hail from Mumbai and painters for the stage are from Vrindavan and Mathura.

The casting is underway and several characters have been finalised. Actor Sonu Dagar will play Ram, Shivani Raghav will play Sita and veteran actor Govardhan Asrani will be Narad.

''In all, 250 local artistes will perform and 30 artistes are coming from Mumbai. Bollywood stunt men will train them. Around 200 people are being employed in the preparation of the stage and the temple. We will also make seating arrangement to accomodate 40,000 people, i.e. 15,000 more than the pre-covid Ramlila,'' Kumar said.

On the day of Dussehra, large effigies of Ravana, Kumbkaran and Meghanada will be burnt. These effigies will 100 feet, 90 feet and 80 feet, respectively.

''They will be prepared on the ground by Muslim artists from Uttar Pradesh. This year, the effigies will be bigger in size,'' Kumar said.

''This time, the event will be grand as India is celebrating 75 years of Independence and Ram Mandir is being built,'' he added.

Several events, including a health camp, will be conducted before Ramlila, he said.

