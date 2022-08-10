Left Menu

Old temple collapses in Nagpur amid heavy rain

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 22:59 IST
Old temple collapses in Nagpur amid heavy rain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were injured when the major portion of an old Shiv temple collapsed amid heavy rain in Ganjipeth area here on Wednesday, a police official said. The temple, said to be more than a hundred years old, was already in a dilapidated condition, he said.

Parts of the stone-and-brick temple crashed on adjacent houses, an official said.

A wall of one of the houses had to be demolished to rescue those trapped under the rubble, he said.

Bunty Madhukar Shelke (30), Simran Bunty Shelke, (four months), Laxmi Jagdish Telange (40) and Jagdish Telange (45) were rescued and rushed to Mayo Hospital.

All of them had sustained minor injuries, the official added. PTI COR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment, CDC says; UK faces danger of running out of monkeypox vaccine by this month - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment...

 Global
2
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
3
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
4
China's CPEC reality exposed as Gwadar port in Pakistan remains devoid of economic activity

China's CPEC reality exposed as Gwadar port in Pakistan remains devoid of ec...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022