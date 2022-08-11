Mizoram, Assam to hold chief minister-level talks in Delhi to resolve border dispute

Mizoram and Assam will hold chief minister-level talks in New Delhi later this month or early September to find an amicable solution to the inter-state border dispute, according to an official statement issued here on Wednesday.

The development came a day after the two northeastern states held a ministerial-level discussion to resolve the decades-old boundary dispute. Two Assam ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal on Wednesday met Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga here and discussed the border issue. During the meeting with Assam ministers, Zoramthanga spoke to his counterpart in the neighbouring state Himanta Biswa Sarma and ''both agreed to have chief minister-level talks in Delhi in the last part of August or early September'', the statement said. Zoramthanga told the visiting Assam ministers that his government would make efforts to amicably resolve the border disputes. He laid emphasis on the importance of mutual trust and understanding between the two states. The chief minister said the border dispute between Mizoram and Assam ''can't be resolved overnight or at one time'' but measures should be taken to find solutions to the problems step by step. Assam ministers said they have strong faith in Zoramthanga, who has vast political experience.

They assured Zoramthanga that the Assam government would take steps to resolve the border dispute in such a manner, which is acceptable to the people of both states.

A ministerial-level discussion was held on Tuesday in Aizawl during which both the states agreed to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident along the border.

The two states signed a joint statement, in which they proposed to hold meetings of deputy commissioners of bordering districts at least once in two months. Both states also agreed that economic activities, including farming, which have been practised by the people on either side of the borders should not be disturbed.

The two delegations also agreed to hold the next round of ministerial-level talks at Guwahati in October. Three Mizoram's districts- Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit- share a 164.6-km long boundary with Assam's Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar districts. The border dispute between the two states is a long-standing issue, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations- 1875 and 1933.

The decades-old boundary dispute between the two northeastern states mainly stemmed from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

Mizoram accepted the demarcation under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) notified in 1875, which covers vast stretches of area, now falling under Assam, as its actual boundary.

The Assam government, however, said the demarcation made under the 1933 notification was its constitution boundary.

At least six policemen and a civilian from Assam died last year and around 60 people were injured in a clash that took place at a disputed area near the border between the two states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)