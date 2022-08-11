Odd News Roundup: What's in a name? Illinois hopes to make invasive carp fish more palatable

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

What's in a name? Illinois hopes to make invasive carp fish more palatable

Illinois is rebranding an invasive carp in the hopes of encouraging people to eat it - and solving a decades-old issue that has been threatening the ecosystem of the U.S. state's waterways. "We've launched a new name, 'copi', to help people consume this delicious fish and help us do our work in keeping them out of the waterways," said Kevin Irons, assistant chief of fisheries for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

