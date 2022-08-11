BITM to put up 'Tales of Tricolor' show for I Day

As the nation celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', commemorating 75 years of Independence, Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) – a unit of National Council of Science Museums - is making efforts to highlight the enabling role played by science and technology for school students., a spokesman of the organisation said.

The scientific and technology museum among school students is scheduled to launch 'Tales of Tricolor', a new science show for school groups, to introduce core concepts of science at a live interactive demonstration, he said.

The show will highlight scientific principles behind seemingly magical feats like keeping balloons afloat, flying balls at will, freezing liquids in a flash or fiddling with swirling torrents.

BITM's 'Tales of Tricolour' celebrates India's scientific spirit and introduces concepts of Bernoulli's Principle (on flow of fluid partcles), density of gradient, elasticity, inertia, optics, osmosis, ionization energy and more. The inaugural show, scheduled on August 13, is due to be launched by the principal of Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar, Indu Chandra.

Around 200 students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ballygunge, Park Circus Girls' High School, Baranagar Mohan Girls' High School and Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar will attend this inaugural show, the spokesman said.

Ideal for all age-groups, the show will be available to school-groups upon prior booking at tarunbitm@gmail.com or bitmeducationsection@gmail.com, he said.

