Left Menu

BITM to put up 'Tales of Tricolor' show for I Day

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 20:54 IST
BITM to put up 'Tales of Tricolor' show for I Day
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

As the nation celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', commemorating 75 years of Independence, Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) – a unit of National Council of Science Museums - is making efforts to highlight the enabling role played by science and technology for school students., a spokesman of the organisation said.

The scientific and technology museum among school students is scheduled to launch 'Tales of Tricolor', a new science show for school groups, to introduce core concepts of science at a live interactive demonstration, he said.

The show will highlight scientific principles behind seemingly magical feats like keeping balloons afloat, flying balls at will, freezing liquids in a flash or fiddling with swirling torrents.

BITM's 'Tales of Tricolour' celebrates India's scientific spirit and introduces concepts of Bernoulli's Principle (on flow of fluid partcles), density of gradient, elasticity, inertia, optics, osmosis, ionization energy and more. The inaugural show, scheduled on August 13, is due to be launched by the principal of Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar, Indu Chandra.

Around 200 students from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ballygunge, Park Circus Girls' High School, Baranagar Mohan Girls' High School and Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar will attend this inaugural show, the spokesman said.

Ideal for all age-groups, the show will be available to school-groups upon prior booking at tarunbitm@gmail.com or bitmeducationsection@gmail.com, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022