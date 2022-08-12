Twelve students hurt as school bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

Twelve students were injured after a private school bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Friday, the state Disaster Management Department said. As per preliminary report, three of the injured are critical. The department said the bus of Shri Rudra Vidya Mandir (SSRVM) Senior Secondary School fell into an around 30-metre-deep gorge near Lamlehri bend in Samoor Kalan.

The injured students were rescued and taken to the regional hospital in Una for treatment.

