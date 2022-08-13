Left Menu

Gujarat clocks 84 pc of its average seasonal rainfall so far

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-08-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 14:21 IST
Gujarat clocks 84 pc of its average seasonal rainfall so far
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat has received nearly 84 per cent of its average rainfall so far during the ongoing monsoon season, with Kutch, Valsad, Gir Somnath and Porbandar districts recording more than 100 per cent rainfall, officials said.

As many as 217 out of the state's 251 talukas received showers in the 24-hour period that ended 6 am on Saturday, they said. The state has so far received 83.70 per cent or 711.54 mm rainfall as against the long period average (LPA) of 850 mm rainfall, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said in its update on Saturday.

Kutch and South Gujarat regions have received above average rainfall at 133.79 per cent and 93.28 per cent, respectively, the SEOC said.

Among the state's five regions, East-Central has received the lowest amount of 71.87 per cent rainfall, followed by North Gujarat and Saurashtra with 74.18 and 78.30 per cent rainfall, respectively, the SEOC said.

District-wise, Kutch, Valsad, Gir Somnath and Porbandar have already received over 100 per cent of its LPA rainfall for the season. Dahod district has received the lowest amount of its average rainfall at 71.87 per cent, it said.

In 24 hours till 6 am on Saturday, five talukas received more than 100 mm rainfall, and 13 talukas more than 50 mm rainfall. Vijaynagar in Sabarkantha received the highest amount of rainfall during this period (142 mm), followed by Vijapur (116 mm) in Mehsana, and Talod (107 mm) in Sabarkantha, the SEOC said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in the districts of Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Valsad, Navsari, Mehsana and Patan, among others, on August 15 and 16.

Over the next five days, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places in most parts of Gujarat, the IMD said in its forecast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022