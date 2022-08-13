Left Menu

Multiple gates at 4 Delhi Metro stations closed due to I-Day dress rehearsal, opened later

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 14:33 IST
Multiple gates at 4 Delhi Metro stations closed due to I-Day dress rehearsal, opened later
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Several gates at four Delhi Metro stations were closed till 11 AM on Saturday due to dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebrations, the DMRC said.

These gates at ITO, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate stations were, however, opened after a few hours.

''Security Update Due to Independence Day dress rehearsal, the following gates are closed till 1100 hrs - At ITO gates no 1, 2 & 3 are closed - At Lalquila gate no 4 is closed - At Jama Masjid gate no 3 & 4 are closed - At Delhi Gate gate no 1, 4 & 5 are closed,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

''All stations are open and other gates can be used for entry/exit,'' it said.

Later in the day, the DMRC issued another tweet to convey that the gates had been reopened. ''All gates are open for entry/exit at ITO, Lalquila, Jama Masjid, and Delhi Gate Metro stations,'' it said.

The DMRC had on Friday said parking facilities will not be available at its stations from 6 AM on Sunday till 2 PM on August 15 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day.

However, the Metro train services will continue to run, as usual, it had said.

At present, DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of the over 390 km network, comprising 286 metro stations, including Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world's largest metro networks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

