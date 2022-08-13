Left Menu

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will create patriotism, unity: Ajmer dargah deewan

The tricolour has to be waved so much that if someone looks at the earth from space, he should happen to see our country wrapped in the tricolour and say, Saare Jahan Se Achcha, Hindustan Hamara, Khan said.He said Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav reflects the definition of progressive India by portraying its socio-cultural aspects, economic identity and polity.In 75 years, India has been continuously moving towards progress.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 15:39 IST
'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will create patriotism, unity: Ajmer dargah deewan
  • Country:
  • India

Welcoming the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the spiritual head of Ajmer dargah on Saturday said it will create a sense of patriotism among the people and also send a strong message of unity to the world.

Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan called upon every Indian to celebrate the Independence Day together irrespective of religion, caste or identity.

''Tiranga is a symbol of national pride for every Indian. The tricolour has to be waved so much that if someone looks at the earth from space, he should happen to see our country wrapped in the tricolour and say, 'Saare Jahan Se Achcha, Hindustan Hamara','' Khan said.

He said 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' reflects the definition of progressive India by portraying its socio-cultural aspects, economic identity and polity.

''In 75 years, India has been continuously moving towards progress. Our country has taken great strides in science and technology, medicine and several other areas,'' he said in a statement.

''We are now at a very good stage of development and this is a great time to celebrate. I sincerely hope that together we will make the campaign of tricolour in every house a success,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and friends; Remains of small armor-plated dinosaur unearthed in Argentina and more

Science News Roundup: Eye socket changes amped up bite force in T. rex and f...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&J to end global sales of talc-based baby powder and more

Health News Roundup: Britain's healthcare backlogs grow to record levels; J&...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022