Tricolour adorns homes, shops in Gujarat on 75th anniversary of Independence

It looks attractive and has been catching the attention of passers-by. In Rajkot, one side of the Silver Heights residential building on Ring Road was draped in a 250-feet flag.At the Nal Sarovar bird sanctuary on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city, the forest department personnel waved flags from boats in a lake to mark the Independence Day celebration.On Sunday, a Tiranga boat yatra was organised in the Tapi river at Selud village in Tapi district.One of the participants said, We are thankful to the authorities for the well-organised event.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-08-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 16:16 IST
National Flag Image Credit: ANI
Residential societies, balconies of many homes and shops across Gujarat were decorated with the national flag on Monday as the country celebrated its 75th anniversary of Independence.

A residential complex on CG Road in Ahmedabad was covered entirely with the tricolour. It became a major point of attraction with people lining up to take get photographed in front of it.

A resident of the complex said, ''We came up with this unique concept of covering the entire building with the flag. It looks attractive and has been catching the attention of passers-by.'' In Rajkot, one side of the Silver Heights residential building on Ring Road was draped in a 250-feet flag.

At the Nal Sarovar bird sanctuary on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city, the forest department personnel waved flags from boats in a lake to mark the Independence Day celebration.

On Sunday, a 'Tiranga boat yatra' was organised in the Tapi river at Selud village in Tapi district.

One of the participants said, ''We are thankful to the authorities for the well-organised event. We had lot of fun.'' Across the state, people put up flags on the gates of their societies, houses, commercial establishments, auto-rickshaws, two and four-wheelers and other vehicles to express patriotism and support to the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign launched on August 13.

Vendors selling flags on roadsides were seen doing brisk business in cities like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.

Many iconic structures like the Narmada dam, Ukai dam, Modhera Sun Temple, railway stations, government and private buildings were lit up in saffron, white and green colour lights at night before the Independence Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday retweeted a tweet posted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in Gujarat with photographs of the Narmada dam lit up in tricolour.

''Gujarat's Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam lit up with tricolour lights on the occasion of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav celebrations. Tourists were also delighted to see this panoramic view of the dam ahead of the Independence Day celebrations,'' the PIB stated.

A number of Tiranga yatras were also organised in parts of the state since Saturday.

