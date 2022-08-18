Left Menu

Pending tree removal permissions delaying projects, fix responsibility: Delhi LG to CM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 17:36 IST
Pending tree removal permissions delaying projects, fix responsibility: Delhi LG to CM
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Citing delay in various important projects like Central Vista, Metro Phase IV, Regional Rapid Transit System(RRTS), Dwarka Expressway, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to fix responsibility for more than year-long pending permissions for tree removal, officials in the LG's office said on Thursday.

According to the norms, Delhi government's Forest department has to decide on tree-cutting/ translocation applications within 60 days, but in several cases the pendency has exceeded more than one year, they said.

The LG has said that accountability needs to be fixed for delay in permission for tree cutting /transplantation, which is resulting in waste of public funds due to time and cost overrun of the projects, the officials stated.

''The LG has requested the chief minister to dispose the pending applications in accordance with the statutory provisions,'' an official said.

Other projects that are delayed due to the pending permission of Forest department include EMU at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, redevelopment of general pool accommodation at Sarojini Nagar, construction of executive enclave of Central Vista project, construction of residential quarters for CISF among others, according to the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022