Left Menu

Maha ATS to investigate yacht which drifted to Raigad coast with weapons on board

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 23:13 IST
Maha ATS to investigate yacht which drifted to Raigad coast with weapons on board
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will investigate the yacht which was found to have drifted to the Raigad coast near Mumbai with AK-47 rifles on board on Thursday, a top police official said here.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said earlier in the day that on the face of it there was no terror link as the yacht ''Lady Han'' was abandoned by its Australian owner Hana Lordorgan and her husband amid inclement weather near Muscat on June 26 while on their way to Europe.

''We are in the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) under the Arms Act and will conduct further investigations,'' said ATS Chief Vineet Agarwal. Police recovered some documents from the yacht and the ATS is investigating that too, he added.

Agrawal and his team rushed to Raigad after three AK-47 rifles and live rounds were found on the 16-meter-long yacht which was spotted at Harihareshwar. Local fishermen alerted the police about it, said Sanjay Mohite, Inspector General of Police, Konkan Range. This is the third incident of a vessel drifting to the Konkan coast in the recent past, said another official. Earlier a boat from Gujarat had ended up on the Murud coast while another boat had run aground at Kasa, he said.

An inflatable raft or lifeboat, which was found at Bharadkhol, was part of the yacht's accessories, he said. PTI DC KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

 Global
4
Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022