Left Menu

Cannibal solar storms hit Earth; auroras spotted around the world

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-08-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 15:18 IST
Cannibal solar storms hit Earth; auroras spotted around the world
Representative Image. Credit: Flickr

The European Space Agency (ESA) said Thursday that August 14 and 15 were explosive days at the Sun as cannibal coronal mass ejections (CMEs) - large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun's corona - erupted from its surface, headed straight for Earth.

The sun erupted two coronal mass ejections. According to the agency, one of the two CMEs cannibalised the other on the way to Earth. Estimated to be travelling at pretty average speeds (mean speed of a CME is ~400 km/s), the second caught up with the first and they merged into each other.

"While merging coronal mass ejections aren't very common, neither were they particularly strong and their impact on the ground hasn't been dramatic," the ESA Operations team tweeted.

CMEs directed toward Earth can cause a space weather phenomenon called a geomagnetic storm which occurs when they funnel energy into Earth's magnetosphere, for an extended period of time. Magnetic storms can degrade communication signals, cause unexpected electrical surges in power grids and also cause aurora.

As expected, geomagnetic storms were detected between 15:00-00:00 UTC on August 17 and auroras were also spotted around the world.

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022