Left Menu

3 feared dead in house collapse following landslide in HP's Chamba

Three people are feared dead after their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by rains in Himachal Pradeshs Chamba district on Saturday morning, officials said. Several vehicles were also damaged and a number of villagers were stuck as water entered their houses following a flash flood in the states Mandi district., they said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-08-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 09:09 IST
3 feared dead in house collapse following landslide in HP's Chamba
  • Country:
  • India

Three people are feared dead after their house collapsed following a landslide triggered by rains in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday morning, officials said. Several vehicles were also damaged and a number of villagers were stuck as water entered their houses following a flash flood in the state's Mandi district., they said. Officials of the Chamba district emergency operation centre (DEOC) said the landslide occurred at Banet village in Chowari tehsil around 4.30 am following which a house. Three people are feared dead in the incident, they said, adding that search operation is going on. In Mandi, water entered several houses and shops at Balh, Sadar, Thunag, Mandi and Lamathach following flash flood at 4.15 am, officials said. Several vehicles parked along the road were damaged and residents remained stuck inside their houses, they said. Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department has issued a warning for landslide due to heavy rains predicted in the state till August 25.

Precipitation is likely to increase during the next 24 hours for the subsequent three-four days with spells of heavy rainfall in parts of Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur districts, state disaster management department director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said. Mokhta asked district emergency operations centres (DEOCs) to take adequate safety measures as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, rock-slides, sudden increase in water level in rivers, poor visibility and disruption of essential services may occur during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million extra doses; Germany's constitutional court upholds measles vaccine mandate for children and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to boost monkeypox vaccine supply with 1.8 million...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Josh Donaldson's 10th-inning slam rescues Yanks; Tennis-Medvedev grinds down Shapovalov in Cincinnati and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Josh Donaldson's 10th-inning slam rescues ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022