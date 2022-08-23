Left Menu

MP: Eight trains diverted on Guna-Maksi route as tracks submerged due to heavy rain

At least eight trains were diverted on Tuesday following the inundation of tracks due to heavy rain, which disrupted the rail traffic between Guna and Maksi in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. Due to incessant rains, flood water reached the railway tracks in Biaora and Kumbhraj, leading to disruption of the rail traffic on the Guna-Maksi route, said Guna station master RS Meena.

PTI | Guna | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
At least eight trains were diverted on Tuesday following the inundation of tracks due to heavy rain, which disrupted the rail traffic between Guna and Maksi in Madhya Pradesh, an official said. ''Due to incessant rains, flood water reached the railway tracks in Biaora and Kumbhraj, leading to disruption of the rail traffic on the Guna-Maksi route,'' said Guna station master RS Meena. He said while the eight trains were diverted, the Bina-Nagda train was cancelled.

Meena said the Bina-Nagda train will move back from Guna while Sabarmati Express was diverted to the Bina-Bhopal route.

Some more evening trains may be affected, he said. Many parts of MP, including Bhopal, witnessed heavy downpours over the last few days, leading to power supply disruptions in the state capital and other places. Narmadapuram, Vidisha and Guna districts are hit by floods.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

