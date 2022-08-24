Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Gehlot orders survey to assess damage to crops due to rains

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-08-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 15:09 IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot orders survey to assess damage to crops due to rains
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday instructed officials to conduct a survey to assess the loss of property due to the heavy rainfall in Kota and neighbouring areas.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, along with her son and Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh, also conducted an aerial survey of flooded areas in Jhalawar, Kota and Baran districts.

According to a government spokesperson, officials have been asked to assess the damage to crops in flood-affected areas in the state.

Gehlot said the families of those who died due to floods will be compensated from State Disaster Response Fund.

Many areas in Kota division and nearby areas have been flooded due to heavy rains in the last two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022