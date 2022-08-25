Left Menu

Maha: 36k persons to get physical aids, devices worth Rs 34 cr in Nagpur, says Gadkari

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-08-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 20:09 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Virendra Kumar on Thursday inaugurated a programme to distribute physical aids and devices free of cost in Nagpur under the Centre's Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana.

While items worth Rs 34 crore would be distributed in all, in the first phase Gadkari and Kumar gave away 66,000 such devices and aids worth Rs 9 crore to 9,018 beneficiaries, an official said.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said 36,000 people in rural and urban parts of Nagpur had been examined between February 27 and April 3 on the lines of the Centre's Divyang Jan Adhikar Adhiniyam.

''A total of 2.41 lakh assistive devices worth Rs 34.83 crore will be distributed to 36,000 senior citizen and Divyangs (persons with disabilities). These include wheel chairs, walking sticks, digital hearing aids, smartphone with Braille, artificial limbs etc,'' Gadkari said.

