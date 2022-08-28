Left Menu

Distribute house, crop damage relief money immediately: K'taka CM tells officers

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-08-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 21:22 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday instructed Deputy Commissioners of districts hit by torrential rains to distribute compensation for crop loss and house damage immediately to those affected.

The Chief Minister today held a video conferencing with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of those districts which have been receiving heavy rains in last three days.

Instructing officials to take measures so that tanks do not breach or develop cracks, Bommai said, a survey must be undertaken immediately and take repair works wherever necessary.

The districts which have huge waterbodies must be extra vigilant to prevent any casualties, he said.

According to the CM's office, he also directed the DCs' and SPs' of Ramanagara, Mandya and Mysuru districts to allow vehicles on alternate routes from today itself because of water logging on Mysore-Bengaluru National Highway due to heavy rains.

Bommai said roads and bridges damaged due to rains must be repaired immediately and officials concerned must work in coordination, power supply must be restored whenever there has been disruption of power, quality food must be served to people taking shelter at the care centres.

