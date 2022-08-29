Drizzle reported in parts of Delhi

Brief spell of light rain was reported in parts of south and southeast Delhi on Monday, bringing major relief from the humid weather conditions in the city.

While the maximum temperature settled at 35.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 53 per cent, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi deteriorated to moderate (135) category around 6.30 pm, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rainfall in the next few days.

