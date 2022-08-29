Left Menu

Drizzle reported in parts of Delhi

Brief spell of light rain was reported in parts of south and southeast Delhi on Monday, bringing major relief from the humid weather conditions in the city.While the maximum temperature settled at 35.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:17 IST
Drizzle reported in parts of Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Brief spell of light rain was reported in parts of south and southeast Delhi on Monday, bringing major relief from the humid weather conditions in the city.

While the maximum temperature settled at 35.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 53 per cent, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi deteriorated to moderate (135) category around 6.30 pm, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rainfall in the next few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022