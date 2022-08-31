Left Menu

Baby killed by hailstone in storm in northeast Spain

A 20-month old baby girl died after being hit by a massive hailstone during a fierce storm in the northeastern Spanish town of La Bisbal dEmpord, officials said on Wednesday.Town mayor Carme Vall told Spanish National Television the baby was with her parents when she was hit by the ball of ice on Tuesday.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 31-08-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 14:57 IST
Baby killed by hailstone in storm in northeast Spain
  • Country:
  • Spain

A 20-month old baby girl died after being hit by a massive hailstone during a fierce storm in the northeastern Spanish town of La Bisbal d'Empordà, officials said on Wednesday.

Town mayor Carme Vall told Spanish National Television the baby was with her parents when she was hit by the ball of ice on Tuesday. She died early Wednesday in hospital.

More than 20 people were treated for injuries after the storm. The mayor said many cars and buildings were damaged by the hail. She said that the some of the hailstones measured up to 11 centimetres (4 inches) in diameter.

Video footage on Spanish media showed the hailstones bouncing like golf balls on cars in the street.

More storms were expected in the region on Wednesday. Heavy storms have been predicted for eastern Spain following severe heatwaves during the summer both on land and in the Mediterranean Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022