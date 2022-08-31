Left Menu

Sudan: Death toll from seasonal flooding at 100

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 17:45 IST
Sudan: Death toll from seasonal flooding at 100
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Sudan killed at least 100 people since the start of the rainy season in May, an official said on Wednesday.

The downpours, which began earlier than normal this year, also injured at least 96 others, said Brig Gen Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, spokesman for Sudan's National Council for Civil Defence.

The United Nations said at least 258,000 people have been affected by floods in 15 of Sudan's 18 provinces. The downpours wrecked many villages and left tens of thousands of acres of land flooded, it said.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in six hard-hit provinces.

The western Darfur region and the provinces of Nile River, White Nile, West Kordofan, and South Kordofan are among the hardest hit areas, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Abdul-Rahim said around 27,600 houses were "completely destroyed" and around 42,000 more were "partly damaged." Sudan's rainy season usually starts in June and lasts until the end of September, with floods peaking in August and September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022