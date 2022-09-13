Left Menu

International Gita Mahotsav to be held in Canada from September 16 to 19: Haryana govt statement

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 22:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The International Gita Mahotsav will be held in Canada from September 16 to 19, according to a Haryana government statement on Tuesday.

The festival, being organised abroad for the last six years, will be held at the Living Art Centre Mississauga, Canada this year.

''In the morning session in Mississauga there will be seminar on Shrimad Bhagavad Gita at Living Art Centre and Shri Krishna Katha programme in the evening. A 'Shobha Yatra' will be held at Dudas Square Toronto on September 18 and Gita's teachings will be discussed in Ontario Parliament on September 19. Gita Park Bhoomi Pujan will take place in Brampton City, Ontario,'' it said.

The three-day festival will see 104 religious and social organisations from India and abroad brainstorming on the teachings of Bhagavad Gita, it said.

Haryana's Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta, a noted Sanskrit scholar, is going to Canada on behalf of the Haryana government for the successful organisation of the festival.

Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director General of the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department Amit Agrawal will be part of the delegation to Canada, the release said.

A Gita festival is organised in Kurukshetra in November-December every year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

