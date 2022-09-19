Left Menu

Earthquake shakes buildings in Mexico City

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-09-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 23:51 IST
Earthquake shakes buildings in Mexico City
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Buildings shook in Mexico City and residents of the capital ran into the streets after an earthquake struck near the coast of western Mexico on Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said in an initial report that the quake was registered at 7.5 magnitude and struck off the coast of La Placita de Morelos in the state of Michoacan at a depth of 10 km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India
3
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
4
FEATURE-Activists fear rising surveillance from Asia's Digital Silk Road

FEATURE-Activists fear rising surveillance from Asia's Digital Silk Road

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022