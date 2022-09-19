Earthquake shakes buildings in Mexico City

Buildings shook in Mexico City and residents of the capital ran into the streets after an earthquake struck near the coast of western Mexico on Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said in an initial report that the quake was registered at 7.5 magnitude and struck off the coast of La Placita de Morelos in the state of Michoacan at a depth of 10 km.

