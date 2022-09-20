Have asked police to file cases against officials over deaths on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, says Palghar MP

Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit on Tuesday said 352 persons have died on the stretch between Ghodbunder to Talasari on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, and former Tata sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was among the latest victims on the road. He had asked the police to register First Information Reports for negligence against concerned Project Director and Divisional Engineer for failing to ensure maintenance of the highway, Gavit told reporters at Vasai in the district.

Industrialist Cyrus Mistry died in a car accident on a bridge on the Surya river in Palghar district on September 4. Even after Mistry's death the authorities have not bothered to take action and repair the potholes on the highway, Gavit, a Shiv Sena MP, claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)