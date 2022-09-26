Scotland's Sturgeon calls for parliament to sit over market crisis

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for the Westminster parliament to be recalled to hold an emergency session after financial markets continued to reverberate following Friday's mini-budget.

"It's hard to overstate the scale of the economic crisis caused by Friday's UK budget," she said on Twitter. "While the very richest get tax cuts, ordinary people - already hit by soaring inflation - are about to be hit by rising interest rates.

"The House of Commons should be in emergency session now."

