Left Menu

Scotland's Sturgeon calls for parliament to sit over market crisis

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 15:56 IST
Scotland's Sturgeon calls for parliament to sit over market crisis
Nicola Sturgeon Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for the Westminster parliament to be recalled to hold an emergency session after financial markets continued to reverberate following Friday's mini-budget.

"It's hard to overstate the scale of the economic crisis caused by Friday's UK budget," she said on Twitter. "While the very richest get tax cuts, ordinary people - already hit by soaring inflation - are about to be hit by rising interest rates.

"The House of Commons should be in emergency session now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022