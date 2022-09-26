Scotland's Sturgeon calls for parliament to sit over market crisis
Reuters | London | Updated: 26-09-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 15:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called for the Westminster parliament to be recalled to hold an emergency session after financial markets continued to reverberate following Friday's mini-budget.
"It's hard to overstate the scale of the economic crisis caused by Friday's UK budget," she said on Twitter. "While the very richest get tax cuts, ordinary people - already hit by soaring inflation - are about to be hit by rising interest rates.
"The House of Commons should be in emergency session now."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nicola Sturgeon
- Scottish
- Westminster
- The House of Commons
ALSO READ
Hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin enters Edinburgh on way to British monarchy's residence in Scottish capital, reports AP.
Scottish police make three arrests over protests following queen's death
Scottish police make three arrests over protests following queen's death
Scottish police charge man who heckled Prince Andrew during procession
Cathedral & John Connon, Bombay Scottish schools rank among best in Mumbai, survey says