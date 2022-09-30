Left Menu

1 killed, 20 injured in bombing inside sweet shop in Pak's Balochistan province

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 30-09-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 15:27 IST
1 killed, 20 injured in bombing inside sweet shop in Pak's Balochistan province
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least one person was killed and 20 others were injured when a blast ripped through a shop in a busy market in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at a sweet shop located in the main market of Kohlu town.

Kohlu District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital superintendent Asghar Marri said 21 people were brought to the hospital after the blast. While one of them died, the condition of 10 others are critical.

"Those critical are moved to a hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan city," he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants and separatists.

According to Mir Zia Langove, Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister for Home, preliminary police investigation suggested it to be a remote controlled bomb blast.

"The Bomb Disposal Squad are at the site and they will confirm the nature of the blast soon," he said.

Terror attacks, including suicide and remote controlled bomb blasts, are a frequent menace in Balochistan province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022