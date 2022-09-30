1 killed, 20 injured in bombing inside sweet shop in Pak's Balochistan province

At least one person was killed and 20 others were injured when a blast ripped through a shop in a busy market in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at a sweet shop located in the main market of Kohlu town.

Kohlu District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital superintendent Asghar Marri said 21 people were brought to the hospital after the blast. While one of them died, the condition of 10 others are critical.

"Those critical are moved to a hospital in Dera Ghazi Khan city," he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but previous such attacks have been blamed on militants and separatists.

According to Mir Zia Langove, Adviser to Balochistan Chief Minister for Home, preliminary police investigation suggested it to be a remote controlled bomb blast.

"The Bomb Disposal Squad are at the site and they will confirm the nature of the blast soon," he said.

Terror attacks, including suicide and remote controlled bomb blasts, are a frequent menace in Balochistan province.

