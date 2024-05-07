Left Menu

Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended in Excise 'Scam' Case Till May 14

Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till May 14 in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. The Enforcement Directorate said the investigation is ongoing and may file a charge sheet within a week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till May 14 the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the Telangana MLC after she was produced before the court on expiry of her remand.

During the proceedings, the Enforcement Directorate told the court the investigation was at a crucial stage and it may file a charge sheet against Kavitha within a week.

